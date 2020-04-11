PM gave tips to deal with lockdown blues: Yediyurappa

Claiming everything was under control in his state in its fight against coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minster B.S. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave tips to deal with the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

“We are doing well and everything is in control to fight COVID-19. The Prime Minister gave suggestions to deal with the lockdown situation,” tweeted Yediyruppa in Kannada after his interaction with Modi through videoconference from here.

State cabinet ministers also attended the videoconference Modi had with chief ministers of all states across the country on the steps to be taken to contain the coronavirus as the 21-day lockdown was slated to end on April 14.

“We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement in our state. We will do everything in our control to tackle the crisis. Measures to control the infection were also discussed,” he said in another tweet.

He also urged the people to stay at home and maintain social distancing.