Jharkhand reports first death due to coronavirus

Jharkhand has reported First death due to coronavirus and total of number positive cases in the state has gone up to 13, health officials said.

The first death has been reported in Bokaro district of the state.

According to health department officials, the person, 65, who died had no travel history. His test report came after his death.

He was admitted in Bokaro General hospital after he complained Pneumonia and breathing problem. His sample was sent to RIMS, Ranchi for test. His test report confirmed that he was Coronavirus positive.

Four more positive cases have been reported from Telo village of BOkaro district. One woman was already reported positive from the same village of the same district three days ago. The first case reported from Telo village had visited Bangladesh and attended Tablighi Jamaat event.

In Ranchi, five more positive cases of cornovirus have been reported from Hindpiri locality. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahipat Rey confirmed that the five more people who have been tested positive belong to same family. Hindpiri has been sealed for more than 72 hours.

One woman member of the family was tested positive four days ago. She tested positive after she came into contact with a Malayisan woman who had stayed in HIndpiri locality. The Malaysian woman had arrived at Ranchi along with her husband with 18 foreign Muslim community members after attending Tablighi Jamaat event. They were hiding in a mosque of Ranchi.

As per the latest data released by the health department, a total of 1315 samples of suspected patients had been sent for testing, out of which 1099 have so far tested negative while results of the rest are awaited.

The health department has set up two dedicated hospitals for the Coronavirus patients at the state level having combined capacity of 155 non-ICU beds and 30 ICU beds with ventilators whereas at the district level 1449 non-ICU beds and 209 ICU beds have been identified.

The total number of beds in qurantine centres across the state are 41,630.