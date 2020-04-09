62-year-old doctor’s death takes Indore’s COVID-19 toll to 22

A 62-year-old doctor Dr. Shatrughan Panjwani died due to COVID-19 infection in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (April 9). This is probably the first such death of a doctor in the state due to the deadly virus.

With this fatality, the COVID-19 death toll in Indore alone increased to 22, said an official. Indore’s chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said the victim, a general physician, died at a private hospital on Thursday morning.

“It appears he had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during treatment. We are trying to trace the source of infection,” he said.

The government-run MGM College in Indore had on Wednesday night issued a list of COVID-19 patients, in which the doctor’s name had figured. The doctor had symptoms of coronavirus, but the authorities are yet to trace the COVID-19 patient he had come in contact with, officials said.

Meanwhile, a purported video is doing rounds on social media in which the doctor is seen sitting with his family members and claiming he is completely healthy.

As per the latest figures provided by the state health department, so far 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore district, which has emerged as a coronavirus infection hotspot in the state.