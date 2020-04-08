The power of virgin coconut oil

A common misconception is that one must invest in exotic food to help boost your immunity levels and ensure good health.

One such superfood is a old standing tradition known to all Indian households, and commonly found in every kitchen– Virgin coconut oil. While the craze for superfoods has evolved rather recently, Virgin Coconut Oil is the oldest superfood that is trusted by every Indian.

Researchers have found that coconut oil is recommended for its myriad health benefits. Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil is extracted using natural means or no heat process from the fresh and matured kernels of the coconut. This extraction process preserves all the natural goodness of the oil that naturally helps to boost the immune system in the long run.

Nutritionist Sheryl Salis underlines the incredible benefits of Virgin Coconut Oil:

The important MCFAs present in Coconut Oil is lauric acid, caprylic acid and capric acid.

The MCFAs in coconut oil principally destroy microbial organisms by disturbing their membranes, thus interfering with virus assembly and maturation.

Lauric acid and its monoglyceride found in coconut oil are effective in obliterating a wide variety of lipid-coated bacteria by disintegrating their lipid membranes.

The function of Monolaurin is that of an antivirus that targets enveloped viruses (viruses encased in a protective layer of lipids and phospholipids). It kills the virus by dissolving the protective lipids surrounding it.

Studies show that monolaurin markedly reduced the viral count on patients with HIV, herpes, measles, and vesicular stomatitis, among other viruses

Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oils that contain MCTs (Medium Chain Tryglyceride Fats) which is used by the liver as a cleanser. This fat is one of the healthiest saturated fats because the body is able to easily absorb it.

Food plays an important role in deciding our health, which in turn affects the body’s immune system. A weaker immune system can be detected when a person falls sick easily and quite often. The intake of Virgin Coconut Oil enhances the metabolism while also strengthening the immune system. Virgin Coconut Oil can be included in the diet in several ways.

Cooking with VCNO: coconut oil can be used in everyday cooking due to its high smoke point. It can also be used for sautéing and baking desserts

It is recommended to consume 2 spoons of virgin coconut oil every day to boost the immune system.

Virgin coconut oil is not a miraculous cure for any illnesses and therefore eating a balanced diet that comprises of healthy fats, grains and leafy vegetables adds to the process for a healthier body and mind.