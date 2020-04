The Covid-19 death toll shot up from 16 to 19 even as the number of positive cases rose by 81 — from 335 to 416 — in Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said.

Among the new cases registered are 57 from Mumbai, 9 from Pune and Ahmednagar, Thane 5 and Buldhana 1.

Details of the new victims who succumbed to Covid-19 are awaited, said officials.

So far, 42 persons have fully recovered in the state and have been discharged from hospitals.