91 Andhra attendees of Tablighi meet test positive

As many as 91 people from Andhra Pradesh who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 1085 people from the state went for the Nizamuddin Markaz event last month. Out of them 758 were traced and their samples were taken.

According to the health department, 91 people or 12 per cent of those tested have been found infected.

Various departments in the districts were working to trace the remaining people.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 135 on Thursday evening as three more persons were tested positive. Earlier, the department announced that 21 persons tested positive since 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The number of positive cases has doubled during last 24 hours. As many as 67 people had tested positive on Wednesday.

Out of 1,800 samples tested, 758 samples were of those who attended Delhi event and 543 of their contacts.

The authorities also screened samples of 226 who returned from abroad and 130 of their contacts. Samples of 143 others were also tested.