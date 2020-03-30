COVID-19: One more death in M’rashtra; total cases 215

A 53-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Pune even as the number of positive cases in Maharashtra touched 215 after 12 new patients tested positive, health officials said here on Monday.

The latest casualty was the first for Pune and ninth for Maharashtra. Mumbai had earlier recorded seven corona deaths and Buldhans one.

Further details of the victim’s medical and travel history are awaited.

Fresh cases in the western state including 3 in Mumbai, 2 in Nagpur, one each in Kolhapur-Nashik, and in Pune.

The current corona cases are in: Mumbai 88, Pune 42, Sangli 25, Thane 23, Nagpur 16, Ahmednagar 5, Yavatmal 4, Satara and Kolhapur 2 each, one each in Nashik, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Buldhana and Jalgaon, besides one from Gujarat.

A total of 38 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, including from Mumbai, Pune, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Aurangabad.

As many as 17,151 persons are in home quarantine and 960 in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.