Campuses can’t become ‘political addas’: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said educational institutions cannot be allowed to become “political addas”.

He said strong action will be taken against the perpetrators involved in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence on Sunday night.

“Educational institutions were meant only for imparting education. Educational institutions cannot be allowed to become ‘addas’ of politics,” said the Minister, who attended several programmes here.

He informed that the HRD secretary held a meeting with the university officials regarding the situation.

There was unprecedented violence in JNU on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.