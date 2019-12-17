10 arrested for Jamia violence, none students

Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested on Monday night, they said.

According to a senior police officer said, no student has been arrested.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.