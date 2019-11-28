BJP decides to remove Pragya from defence panel: Nadda

The BJP on Thursday condemned Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her statement on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said that she will be removed from the consultative committee on defence.

BJP’s working president J.P. Nadda said: “We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings. The party never supports such statements or ideology.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned Pragya’s statement and said, “Mahatma Gandhi is our ideal. He will always remain the guiding force of this nation. His ideology is relevant even today.”

Pragya on Wednesday triggered a massive controversy when she hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha. Soon opposition MPs protested against her remark saying she represent’s BJP’s hate politics.

Pragya was included in the defence panel on November 23, triggering a massive protest even then.