SC order slap on BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance: Surjewala

Terming the Supreme Court’s order for floor test in Maharashtra, as a slap on the BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance, the Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the two of “hijacking the mandate”.

“Supreme Court’s decision is a slap on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar government, who had hijacked the ‘mandate’. Those who sought to avoid the ‘floor test’ to rule by stealth and deception stand exposed,” Surjewala tweeted on Tuesday after the Supreme court’s order for floor test in Maharashtra Assembly by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“A government founded on fraud has been defeated on the Constitution Day,” he added in the tweet.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra Government to conduct a floor test to prove its majority in the House by 5 p.m. on Wednesday after considering the competing claims of the opposition parties.

Having heard the parties, the bench of the top court comprising Justices N. V. Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Ashok Bhushan were of the opinion that since oath taking of the MLAs had not taken place a floor test should be conducted as soon as possible on November 27.

The court said a pro tem speaker would be appointed and the floor test would not be conducted by secret ballot and the proceedings would be telecast live.