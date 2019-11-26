After SC order, BJP’s game over: NCP

Welcoming the Supreme Court order on conducting the Maharashtra Assembly floor test on November 27, leaders of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress said on Tuesday that it would be a transparent and clean affair on that day, and the BJP’s game was over.

“Since there will be an open vote which will be telecast live, there is no scope for any manipulations in the floor test by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the claimed supporters of Ajit Pawar,” said Sena leader Kishore Tiwari.

He reiterated the party’s stance that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should “gracefully admit his mistake and resign right away,” while Ajit Pawar should “publicly apologise to Sharad Pawar and return to the NCP immediately, to close the chapter permanently”.

NCP’s National Spokesperson termed the apex court ruling as “Satyameva Jayate… BJP’s game is over”.

“By ordering the floor test tomorrow, and keeping in mind the BJP’s destructive and anti-Constitutional tendencies, have ordered an open vote which will be telecast live… Now, its BJP’s game over,” Malik said.

BJP state President Chandrakant Patil said that the party respects the court verdict and acewe shall prove our majority on the assembly floor tomorrow”.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut hailed the verdict and said the apex court had given “30 hours times, but we can prove our majority in 30 minutes today”.

Terming as a victory of democracy, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the verdict will ensure that “horse-trading will be reined in while democracy will be strengthened”.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said with this historic ruling, the BJP is now a backfoot and it’s a victory for democratic norms.

“Seeing Ajit Pawar’s mood after this, its clear that he has no support of any NCP MLAsa It will be better if he quits immediately, but he’s under the BJP’s pressure,” Sawant said.

Former Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said it was symbolic that on a day when India is celebrating the Constitution Day, the apex court verdict will help strengthen those who fight to protect the country’s Constitution and preserve its ideals.