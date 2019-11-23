The Maha ‘khel’ timeline

Maharashtra early on Saturday got a surprise pack of Chief Minister and his deputy in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

Here is the what happened when:

Sometime around 11.45 night – Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalised.

11.55 pm Friday – Faadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30 a.m. Saturady – Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02.10 a.m. – Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing in at 6.30 a.m.

2.30 a.m. – Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

11.45 p.m. on Friday till Saturady 9 a.m. – Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

5.30 a.m. – both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

President’s Rule revoked at 5.47 a.m., but announced at 9 a.m.

7.50 a.m. – Swearing in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10 a.m. – Big news breaks

8.40 a.m. – PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

8.10 a.m. – Reactions start pouring in