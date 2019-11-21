Pakistan Oppn leader Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC chief

Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has stepped down as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chief and nominated his party’s MNA from Sheikhupura Rana Tanvir Hussain as his replacement.

A day before his departure to London with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo submitted his resignation to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on November 18, Dawn reported.

In his resignation, Sharif proposed Tanvir’s name for the position, saying that it has been “decided by the joint opposition parties”.

While the PML-N has claimed it has consulted the other opposition parties on Tanvir’s nomination, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that they had not been taken on board before his nomination.

The National Assembly will convene a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the election of its new chief on November 28.

The PAC has been non-functional as Sharif had not presided over its meeting for nearly six months.