Shri Ram Global Pre School students Celebrate children’s Day with Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyrathi

Shri Ram Global Pre School – Jangpura, one of the most renowned preschool of Delhi celebrated its first Children’s Day. On this occasion, the school organised a visit for the students to meet Hon’ble Nobel Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi a perfect role model and an asset to the Indian society.

The initiative was taken by the school to provide an opportunity to the school students and staff members to meet Shri Satyarthi whose work has always been appreciated and acted as encouragement for the youth. The meet was full of fun and laughter as Shri Satyarthi generously attended each child and made the session quite playful and joyous. Children mingled well with him because of his humility and affection and the teachers were encouraged to keep working in developing the personality of the little ones by imbibing values of humanity and equality.

We at Shri Ram Global Pre School, Jangpura are extremely motivated by his extraordinary achievements and believe in his vision for the generations to come. We as Early Childhood educators believe in children’s development holistically believing each child is unique and precious. To support the process of development, we engage children in hands-on activities, encourage them to experience the world around, provide space for healthy emotional wellbeing, train staff to maintain emotionally safe space for children for them to explore and perform.

We are extremely grateful and fortunate to have such an experience to meet a Global Leader like Shri Satyarthi. We would like to thank Shri Satyarthi and the entire team of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation for giving their valuable time and making this Children’s Day the most memorable one for each one of us at Shri Ram Global Pre School, Jangpura.