Uddhav cancels Ayodhya visit on Nov 24

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya on November 24 has been cancelled. Sena sources said that a fresh date will be announced later.

Thackeray had announced in Mumbai on November 9 after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Ayodhya issue that he would visit Ayodhya on November 24.

His visit is believed to have been postponed due to the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena activists had been making arrangements to accord a warm welcome to their leader.

In June this year, Uddhav and his son Aditya Thackeray had visited Ayodhya and had offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine.

Uddhav had visited Ayodhya last year in November too.