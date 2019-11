The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim protection to two suspended officers of the Delhi Police who were allegedly involved in clashes with lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex.

A division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar directed that “no coercive action” be taken against Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Pawan and Kamta Prasad.

The interim protection has been granted til the next date of hearing on December 23.