Decision on Odd-Even extension on Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the government will take a decision on extension of the Odd-Even scheme on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said the air quality is expected to improve in the coming days, as per the forecast.

“We don’t want to impose the Odd-Even unnecessarily. We will see the air quality. If it improves, we will not impose the scheme. Otherwise we will take the decision on extending the Odd-Even scheme on Monday morning.”

Odd-Even was imposed in Delhi from November 4 and it will end on Friday.