Shiv Sena Minister in Union Cabinet Arvind Sawant to quit

The Shiv Sena’s sole representative in the Cabinet, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Arvind Sawant said he will quit his post on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Sawant said that prior to the Lok Sabha election, a formula was decided on power-sharing between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Sena.

“It was acceptable to both sides, but by rejecting it, an attempt is made to portray the Sena as a liar. This is shocking and a blot on the state’s self-respect (‘swabhiman’),” Sawant said.

He accused the Maharashtra BJP of resorting to untruths to snap off ties and reiterated that the Sena always stood for truth.

“Under such an atmosphere of lies, why should I continue in the Union Cabinet? I will speak with the media at 11 a.m. today,” said Sawant.

Sawant tweeted his plans after relations between the BJP and Sena were on the verge of snapping over the deadlock in forming the Maharashtra government since the past 18 days.

The state’s BJP unit on Sunday informed Governor B.S. Koshyari that it could not form the government though it’s pre-polls alliance had secured a full majority.

Now, the Governor has invited the second largest party, Shiv Sena to form the government and submit its reply by Monday evening.