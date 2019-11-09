Not satisfied, Sunni Waqf board lawyer Jilani on Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday said they were not satisfied with the Supreme Court court verdict that has ruled to give the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus for a temple and that Muslims be given five acres of alternate land for a mosque.

“We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied,” he said.

Jilani said they will soon decide on their further course of action in the matter.

Rajiv Dhawan, the other lawyer representing Muslims or the Sunni Waqf Board, evaded a reply.

The five-judge Supreme Court bench ordered that the disputed Ayodhya land must be given to Hindus for a temple to be built at the site by forming a trust under the control of the Central government. The government has to formulate a scheme on it within three months.