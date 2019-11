Modi visits Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak

Amritsar, On the way to inaugurate the historic Kartarpur Corridor, a first in seven decades between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab.

Wearing a saffron turban, Modi also attended a programme at Dera Baba Nanak.

He was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Modi paid obeisance at the highly revered Sikh shrine, Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he was accompanies by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Badal.