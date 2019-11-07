No question of returning to Maharashtra politics: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has ruled out any possibility of his returning to state politics and said the political impasse in Maharashtra would be soon resolved, here on Thursday.

“I am in Delhi… There is no question of my returning to state politics. The political crisis in the state will be resolved soon,” Gadkari said, ending all speculation of his being a contender for the post of a consensus Chief Minister to defuse the state political deadlock over government formation.

Endorsing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gadkari said that all efforts are being made to ensure a government under his leadership in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

A day after stoking the political fires over his possible role in the state and a meeting with Congress leader Ahmed Patel, the Union Minister is currently in Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In Mumbai, state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that Gadkari would not return to state politics and said the new government would be formed under Fadnavis’ stewardship.