Internal security top priority of Modi government: Shah

New Delhi, Noting that citizens have once again given their mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that internal security is the topmost priority of the NDA government.

The Home Minister made the announcement during the inauguration ceremony here of the new Delhi Police Headquarters building.

“Internal security of the country is the topmost priority of the Modi government. The Modi government gives guarantee of internal security to the country,” Shah said.

Various steps have been taken in this direction towards eliminating terrorism, narcotics supply and circulation of fake Indian currency notes.

“We are determined to make everything the best, being it to plug the holes linked to internal security or other things.”

On the occasion, the Home Minister also urged people to change their mindset towards the police who are playing their role in improving the country’s internal security through their continuous efforts.

He lauded the police, saying it is the only government department which doesn’t look at the clock while performing its duty.

“As police is the first responder and it is the first to be seen on the road, the force is also targeted first. But, people should change their perception of the force because they work round-the-clock sacrificing their holidays,” Shah said.