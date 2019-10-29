PM Modi warmly welcomed by Saudi King

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud who hosted lunch in honour of the visiting Indian leader.

“A relationship reflecting centuries-old ties! PM A@narendramodi was warmly welcomed by Saudi King HM @KingSalman underlining a new dimension to our expanding relationship. His Majesty hosted a lunch in honour of Prime Minister,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Modi is on a day’s official visit during which the two sides will ink an agreement to set up the Strategic Partnership Council to elevate the India-Saudi ties to a new level.

Modi will also attend the Plenary Session of the Third Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh.