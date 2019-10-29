EU delegation leaves for Kashmir

A European Union (EU) parliamentary delegation that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, has left for Srinagar on Tuesday, in the first visit by a foreign delegation to Kashmir after the revocation of its special status.

The delegation of the MEP, who were briefed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday, also called on Vice President N. Venkaiah Naidu.

They met Modi on Monday.

In Kashmir, they will be briefed by the Chief Secretary on why the blockade was necessary, the measures taken to alleviate the woes of the local populace under stress due to the dragnet and how these will be systematically removed.

They will also be briefed by the Director General of Police (DGP) explaining the overall security grid, the presence of sleeping modules, both local and state sponsored proxies from across the border, actions taken against these desperados and the heightened vigil across the security perimeter so that a repeat of the Pulwama attack doesn’t happen.

Details will also be given about the recent terror incidents where Pakistan sponsored proxies were trying to target institutions so that normal life didn’t get restored.

Their visit comes just ahead of the October 31 formal bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UT) – of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ahead of the bifurcation, the Union government has appointed two Lieutenant-Governors (LG) for the two new UTs, with former close aide of Modi, G.C. Murmu going as the LG to Srinagar.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, have slammed the government over the visit, saying while it was allowing the MEPs, it was preventing Indian leaders from doing so.