Baghdadi’s replacement also killed: Trump

The United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the person who would have replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been killed.

Trump tweeted: “Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

However, Trump did not say who was the replacement of Baghdadi, but the United States on Monday had confirmed the killing of a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group.

Trump on Sunday had announced the killing of Baghdadi by U.S. special operations forces in north western Syria.