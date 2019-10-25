Sharif’s condition is dangerous: Doctor tells court

A doctor on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was dangerous, prompting it to adjourn a hearing of a petition seeking suspension of the former Prime Ministers sentence in a corruption case and bail on medical grounds.

The petition was filed on Thursday by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and the former premier’s brother Shehbaz Sharif, reports The Express Tribune.

A two-member bench consisting Justices Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition and inquired about the former prime minister’s health, to which Services Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Saleem Cheema – a member of the medical boards – responded that Nawaz Sharif’s condition was dangerous.

The doctor also noted that several tests needed to be conducted but have been put on hold until the PML-N supremo feels better.

“If immediate treatment is not done, his life is in danger,” he added.

The hearing was adjourned as the five-day treatment cycle of Nawaz Sharif will end on October 29 and doctors would be in a better position to report on the former premier’s health.

Cheema added that the three-time Prime Minister suffers from high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiac ailments, besides being tested positive for acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

Nawaz Sharif, who had been shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case to the NAB’s Lahore building following his arrest in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, hospitalised on Monday night after a decline in his platelet count.

He received transfusions of mega units of platelets at the hospital the next day. The government officials, as well as his party leaders, had told the media that he was in a stable condition after he underwent the treatment.

However, his condition deteriorated on Wednesday evening after his platelets count again fell sharply to a life-threatening level of 7,000.