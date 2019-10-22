Modi wants Pakistan to stand with begging bowl: Minister

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid said that there is extreme danger at the border and an undeclared war is happening.

Interacting with reporters, Rashid said: “Pakistan is facing challenges at border to dangerous levels and an undeclared war is happening.”

“Troops are standing face to face. Cluster bombs have been used,” Rashid was quoted as saying in a media report.

Rashid said: “India knows if war takes place, it will be an atomic war. I have sensed the motive of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. He wants Pakistan to stand with begging bowl and become a country like Sri Lanka or Maldives. Modi is threatening to uproot the crops by blocking water to Pakistan”.

The minister, who often attracts criticism with his controversial statements, said: “I have already been told that we have bombs weighing 250 grams and 500 grams. We will retaliate the way they (India) will treat us”.

Referring to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal leader Fazal-ur-Rahman, who had announced a march and protest to remove the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, the minister said that we have an internal danger rather than the external one.

“There is extreme air in Maulana Fazal’s balloon. It will be released soon,” he said.

Rashid said that he has explained to Maulana Fazal that this is not a time to hold a march or protest. He should keep himself aside from all this. If he will not understand then the law will work.