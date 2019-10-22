Deepika becomes flag-bearer of Modi’s ‘Bharat ki Laxmi’ initiative

Actress Deepika Padukone along with wold badminton champion P.V. Sindhu will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’, which celebrates womanhood.

Deepika and Sindhu shared a video on their social media pages. In the video, the two icons were seen talking about the initiative that aims at bring to light the commendable work done by women across the nation.

Modi on Tuesday tweeted: “India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication.

“Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video,

@Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi.”

On the acting front, Deepika will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak”, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “’83”.

Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

“’83” also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.