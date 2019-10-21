INX Media case: Court accepts CBI chargesheet against Chidambaram

A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The court asked for the former minister to be presented before it on October 24.

The court also issued summons to all other accused chargesheeted in the case. However, the date of their appearance will be given later.

A CBI source said that the court has summoned Chidambaram to be produced in the court on October 24 while the rest of the other accused on November 29.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in the case against Chidambaram and his son Karti and others.

The chargesheet filed by the agency names 14 accused including Peter Mukerjea, Karti Chidambaram, P. Chidambaram, Karti’s accountant Bhaskar and some bureaucrats.

The agency has also named firms INX Media, Chess Management and ASCL. P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.

The ED too had filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram in 2017.

Chidambaram, who was arested on August 21 by the CBI is currently in the seven-day ED custody till October 24.