Hindu side not part of any Ayodhya mediation effort: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said that the Hindu side had not participated in any mediation effort after the hearing of appeals on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue commenced in the Supreme Court.

Referring to news reports about a mediated settlement, VHP’s Working President Alok Kumar, in a statement, disassociated the Hindu side from any such move.

“We have seen some press reports about a settlement on Ram Janmabhoomi issue by the Sunni Wakf Board. The VHP wishes to make it clear that the Hindu side have not been approached for, or has not participated in any mediation effort after the hearing of appeals commenced in the Supreme Court. We have not even been intimated of any proposal for settlement,” he said.

Kumar also said that they have made it clear that in an application in the first week of July, they had requested the Supreme Court to declare the mediation as concluded and to fix a date for final hearing.

“This was also subsequently mentioned before the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court had declared that the mediation had failed on August 2, 2019. However, on September 18, 2019, on mentioning by the other side, the Supreme Court had permitted if any party is desirous of a settlement, it may approach the mediation panel.”

The Hindu side, the VHP leader said, had specifically conveyed to the mediators that they were not interested in mediation any further.

The VHP and the other Hindu litigants have sincerely participated in the several attempts earlier held for an amicable settlement, he said, adding they all were not successful.

“The apex court has finally heard the matter, the hearings which continued for 40 working days and more than 200 hours. Reviving the mediation bogey at the fag-end of the hearing appears to be a mischief and an effort to cause confusion.

“We are of the considered view that it would be in the interest of the country and all concerned parties to now only await the judgement of the Supreme Court,” he said.