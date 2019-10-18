No school will be shut, assures Delhi Education Minister

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said his government believes in opening schools and not shutting them as he met representatives of non-recognised private schools here and assured them that the Municipal Corporation will not be allowed to close any school in the national capital.

“I met representatives of non-recognised private schools. I told them that no school will be closed in Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will not be allowed to close any school. The Delhi government believes in opening schools and not closing them,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“I want to tell the parents and teachers of the children studying in these schools that you should not worry. All these schools come under the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation. The government will not allow the Municipal Corporation to close any school,” he said in another tweet.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified around 700 “unrecognised” schools, which may face closure. There are an estimated 3,000 such schools in Delhi.

Under Section 18 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, no school can be established without obtaining a certificate of recognition from the government or the local authority.