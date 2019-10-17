Rajnath hits out at Rahul over Rafale ‘puja’

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale puja (worship) controversy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked what should he have written on the fighter jet if not “Om”, a word with spiritual relevance.

“When I wrote Om on the Rafale jet, people said why did he write (the word). I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi if not ‘Om’, what should I have written on the aircraft,” Singh said at an election rally here in Bhiwani district of Haryana that will go to the polls for 90 Assembly seats in a single phase on October 21.

Rahul Gandhi has said that the Defence Minister had gone to Paris to receive delivery of the first Rafale jet because there was “guilt” in the minds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the Rs. 59,000 crore deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation of France.

At the election rally, Singh also accused the Congress of internationalising the Kashmir issue, saying “it is an internal matter”.

“I want to ask Congress leaders where human rights violations are taking place. Human rights violations were taking place when terrorist activities were occurring (in Kashmir). Why did you not speak at that time?” the senior BJP leader asked the Congress.

“I want a reply from the Congress. Kashmir is our internal matter. Will there be a discussion on it in other countries…Will you be discussing Kashmir matter in other countries?” he said.

Many people have lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They (Congress leaders) have created a strange situation. What has happened to them? It seems they have lost their minds,” he added.