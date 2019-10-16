‘War’ becomes 10th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer “War” has emerged as the 10th-highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The action thriller has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood release of 2019, leaving behind “Kabir Singh” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “War” has collected Rs 280.60 crore including collections from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: “‘War’ emerges 10th highest grossing Hindi film. 1. ‘Baahubali 2’ (Hindi), 2. ‘Dangal’, 3. ‘Sanju’, 4. ‘PK’, 5. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, 6. ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, 7. ‘Padmaavat’, 8. ‘Sultan’, 9. ‘Dhoom3’, 10. ‘War’… ‘Kabir Singh’ moves to the 11th position, while ‘Uri’ is on 12th. #India biz.”

“#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of ‘Kabir Singh’… Now highest grossing film of 2019… (Hindi; Week 2) Friday Rs. 7.10 crore, Saturday Rs. 11.20 crore, Sunday Rs. 13.20 crore, Monday Rs 4.40 crore, Tuesday Rs 3.90 crore. Total: Rs 268.30 cr. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 280.60 crore India biz.”

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Kabir Singh” recorded an Indian nett collection of Rs 278.24 crore and Vicky Kaushal’s “Uri – The Surgical Strike” minted Rs 244.06, according to “koimoi.com”.

In “War”, Hrithik and Tiger were pitted against each other and were seen doing some death defining stunts in the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, “War”, which released in 4200 screens, on its opening day collected Rs 53.35 crore net.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor.