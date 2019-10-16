UP cancels leave of all officials till November 30

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leave of all government officials posted in various districts till November 30.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, all officers in field postings have been asked not to leave their respective districts. Leave is to be sanctioned only in cases of emergency, the order said.

The government spokesman said that this is being done in view of the festival season ahead.

However, sources said that the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming decision by the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute that is expected in mid-November.