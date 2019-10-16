Operations may ‘paralysed’ due to strike: Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that bank operations may get badly affected owing to the proposed strike by trade union organisations on October 22.

In a statement, the bank, however, assured that it is taking all necessary steps for smooth functioning in bank branches on the day of strike.

“In the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches may be affected or paralysed,” the bank said in a statement.

The strike has been called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AlBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) on October 22 to press for various demands.