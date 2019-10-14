SRK poses with his ‘heroes’ Jackie Chan, Van Damme

DayAfter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan posed with Hollywood stars Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia and called it his fan-boy moment.

Shah Rukh was in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event and the superstar took to his Twitter and Instagram, and shared a photograph of himself along with Chan and Van Damme.

“Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @JCVD @EyeOfJackieChan @JoyForumKSA,” he said.

The 53-year-old star was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s “Zero”.