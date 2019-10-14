IRCTC makes a splash on its debut, doubles issue price

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation made a strong debut on the exchages on Monday. The Railway catering company almost doubled its issue price of Rs 320.

IRCTC on the BSE, at 12.34 p.m., was up 11.49 per cent at Rs 718 a share after it touched an intra-day high of Rs 743.80 apiece.

The company recently made its Rs 645-crore initial public offering.

The IRCTC is a state-run company and only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and in Indian trains.