Centre’s motive is to minimise RTI applications: Shah

Appealing to people not to misuse the Right to Information (RTI), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the Centre is working in the direction to minimise the use of the RTI which could be achieved by putting maximum information in the public domain so that there is no need to file RTI.

The Home Minister made the announcement at the 14th Annual Convention of Central Information Commission.

“Government’s motive is that there should be minimum RTI applications. And, it would be possible only when people get the information before they need it,” Shah said.

He also said that the instances of RTI misuse has been very low, and that around 2.5 crore RTI applications have been dealt successfully since 2005.