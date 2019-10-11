Putin to visit UAE on Oct 15

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 15, it was announced here.

During the visit, the Russian President will hold talks with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Gulf news reported on Thursday.

Official talks with President Putin will focus cooperation and friendship relations and the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During the visit, 15 agreements in the fields of nuclear power, oil and environment will be signed to develop co-operation and a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.

The deals include four with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, four with Mubadala, two with the Abu Dhabi Municipality, two with Climate Change, one in nuclear power and one with the Ministry of Energy.

“The UAE hosts a Russian-speaking community of around 100,000 people, of whom about 40,000 are Russian nationals and 60,000 are citizens of former Soviet states. They foster people-to-people relations between the two great countries,” said Yuri Vidakas, Deputy Head of the Mission at the Russian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, the UAE and Russia signed a Declaration of Strategic Partnership to cooperate in various sectors such as politics, security, economy and culture, along with cooperation in the humanitarian, scientific, technological and tourist domains.

The declaration was signed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his two-day visit to Russia.

Talking about bilateral trade, which amounted to $3.4 billion in 2018, Vidakas said: “It will definitely improve in the coming years… We appreciate the fact that the UAE is a safe and secure country in the region.”