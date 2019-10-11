ED moves court for Chidambaram’s custody in INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved a special court seeking custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in the CBI case of INX media.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that he needs to be taken in the custodial interrogation to ask information on shell companies in foreign countries and 17 bank accounts.

He also told the court that even the Supreme Court has observed that custodial interrogation is required in this case.