UP to link ownership of urban properties to Aadhaar

All urban properties in Uttar Pradesh will now be linked to the Aadhaar cards of the owners.

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to implement the Urban Properties Ownership Record (UPOR) Scheme, on the pattern of Karnataka.

“This scheme will help in identifying ‘benami’ properties, multiple properties and will also increase tax collection in Municipal Corporations,” said a senior official.

At present, most Municipal Corporations do not have data of property ownership within their Municipal limits, which often leads to legal disputes.

The scheme is reportedly being implemented on the initiative of K. V. Raju, financial advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The scheme, in the initial phases, will be implemented in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Meerut and Prayagraj, the official said.

The state government will seek technical help from Survey of India and a high powered committee will be set up under the chairmanship of a retired IAS officer.

The committee will include representatives from various departments including Planning, Urban and Rural Development, development authorities and Municipal bodies.