August domestic air passenger traffic up only 3.7%: IATA

Economic slowdown subdued India’s domestic air passenger traffic growth to 3.7 per cent in August from 8.9 per cent in July, a global airline association said on Thursday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India’s domestic air passenger volume — measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) — grew at the fourth fastest rate among the major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

India’s domestic RPK in July had risen by 8.9 per cent as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

“Asia-Pacific airlines’ August traffic increased 3.5 per cent compared to the year-ago period, which was an acceleration compared to a 2.6 per cent rise in July,” IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for August 2019.

“However, this remains well below the long-term average growth rate of around 6.5 per cent, reflecting slowing economic growth in India and Australia as well as the impact of trade disputes,” it said.

In August, India’s domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by that of China at 10.1 per cent, Russian Federation at 6 per cent and the US at 3.9 per cent.

The country’s domestic available passenger capacity — measured in available seat kilometres (ASK) — stood higher by 1.4 per cent in August, behind China, Russian Federation, the US and Japan.