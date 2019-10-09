Kartik, Kiara start shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Shooting for the second instalment of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” directed by Anees Bazmee has begun.

Actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video of herself along with actor Kartik Aaryan and the film’s clapboard.

Minutes later, she shared another boomerang video along with Kartik and Bazmee.

Kartik too took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a photograph of himself. In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a hoodie and is posing with the clapboard.

He captioned the image: “Lets Begin”.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

In August, the poster of the film was unveiled.

In the poster, the actor is donning a similar “baba” outfit which Akshay had donned in the first poster of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, which released in 2007. The second instalment will be helmed by Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first instalment of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya’s performance in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.