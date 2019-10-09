CBI gets 2 more months to probe Asthana, Devendra Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted two months more time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe alleged bribery charges against agency’s former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and its officer Devendra Kumar.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru while granting more time to the agency said: “It is clarified that no further time will be granted and it has to be ensured that said the investigation will be completed within the said period.”

During the course of the hearing, the probe agency submitted that Letter Rogatory (LRs) have been issued and replies are still pending.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee appearing for the CBI further told the court that investigation pertaining to some other aspects in the case is also pending and hence more time is needed.

Opposing the claims of the agency, senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Rakesh Asthana said: “The complainant is one Satish Sana, he has already been arrested by them. He was once being prosecuted by me, now he only has filed the complaint.”

He further added: “CBI was given 10 weeks, then, they again got four more months and now they are again seeking time.”

The CBI had moved the Court as some issue relating to the investigation in foreign countries is still pending, CBI application stated.

The investigating agency moved the court on the expiry of the four month extension granted to it.

Asthana and Devendra Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting the bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year.