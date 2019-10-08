My government is stable, will last tenure: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday reiterated that his government was stable, saying only the opposition MLAs who were jealous of the “good work” were questioning the ruling dispensation’s stability.

“This government will complete its tenure. I am confident of that. I have a team of 27 BJP MLAs and three independent MLAs supporting us. I have faith in them. The people of Goa like the work that the government is doing,” Sawant told reporters here.

“Me and my Ministers are doing a good job. Some people cannot stand that. That is why they always make these statements,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s comments come at a time when opposition legislators have raised doubts about the ability of the BJP-led coalition government led by Sawant to perform and last its tenure.

Sawant was sworn in a day after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died in March this year.

The term of the current government is scheduled to last till 2022.