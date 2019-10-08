Imran Khan is 6th most popular world leader on Twitter

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the sixth most popular world leader on Twitter, boasting 10.5 million followers on the micro-blogging platform, four spots behind his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

The development comes following his September 27 speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) where he raised the Kashmir issue, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Khan’s Twitter following has grown at a rapid pace in the past few months.

In April this year, the former-cricketer-turned-politician was on the ninth most followed world leader on the social media platform with 9.4 million followers.

As of right now, US President Donald Trump stands on the first position with 65.3 million followers, followed by Modi on the second spot with 50.6 million, and Pope Francis with 18.1 million followers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes fourth with 14.1 million followers and Indonesia President Joko Widodo fifth at 12.2 million.