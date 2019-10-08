Arnold Schwarzenegger: James Cameron is a great friend

Ahead of the release of the action thriller “Terminator: Dark Fate”, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up on his equation with the producer James Cameron, saying “he is a great friend”.

He said: “I’ve known him since 1983. Cameron and I clicked right away. And I think it was not necessarily because of anything else other than we were both like kids and liked similar things. We were both into knives. He knew which company made what knife. So did I. So, we talked about the difference between a hand-crafted knife and a hard-mounted knife. And swords, Samurai swords, and how they have been folded seven times.

“It was all that stuff. We both knew a lot about weapons. And then motorcycles. Oh, God… After we had finished filming, in the morning, after filming all night, Jim and I jumped on our motorcycles and went on a ride. Ever since then, we still go on motorcycle rides together at the weekends. He still has his Harley Davidson. And I still have the old Harley Davidson, from Terminator 2, that he gave me as a birthday gift. He was always just a great friend. And we always just loved working together. We did the Terminator movies and we did True Lies, and it’s always been so much fun.”

Directed by Tim Miller, the film brings back Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor.

On working with Miller, Schwarzenegger says the director was “always very encouraging and very much into communicating with the actors”.

“I just admired him. I loved what he did on Deadpool. I had a meeting with him and (at the time) he was going to do a second ‘Deadpool’. I said, ‘I want to be directed by you.’ And he ended up dropping out of ‘Deadpool 2’ and he moved over to the ‘Terminator’ and I was really happy about that. We had a really good rapport.

“He was always very encouraging and very much into communicating with the actors. He’s a guy who really sees the whole thing as a team effort – and that’s what a movie like this needs. He was like that with everybody on set. He works with everyone together, it’s very collaborative. And it works. What he has done with this movie is great. It’s at 110 per cent in terms of energy. The way he pitched it to me was great, too,” Schwarzenegger added.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” will release in India on November 1 in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.