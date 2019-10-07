Federer and Nadal are Messi and Ronaldo of tennis: Buffon

Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon feels that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of tennis.

Both Federer and Nadal have enjoyed unprecedented success in men’s tennis and have 20 and 19 Grand Slam titles respectively.

Buffon is a huge fan of Federer and Nadal and speaking in an interview with sports magazine Sportweek, he said: “Federer is infinite class, while Nadal is perseverance, sweat and also talent, otherwise you cannot win all the Grand Slams he achieved.”

“Nadal’s hard work and constant desire to improve himself allowed him to be on a par with the most talented tennis player in history. The comparison is obvious and makes me smile, as Leo Messi is Federer, while Cristiano Ronaldo is like Nadal,” he added.