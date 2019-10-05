John Cena: My body can’t handle WWE schedule anymore

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena, who has not seen in the wrestling ring for a long time, says his body can’t handle the WWE schedule anymore.

In a teaser for his upcoming interview with Sunday TODAY, Cena said he’ll “never walk away” from the WWE but his future in the sport will certainly change, reports eonline.com.

He said: “That’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity. And, as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform. The opportunities that I’ve been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that’s good because it makes any time that I’m invited back to WWE super, super special. And that’s the way it should be.”

Cena also shared how he is learning to maintain a balance between film career and wrestling career.

“If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can’t handle the schedule anymore. When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well’..and then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.’”

On the film front, Cena will be seen in “Fast & Furious 9”.